Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 933,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,778 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Affimed were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,260,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 315,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Affimed by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after buying an additional 25,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

AFMD stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Affimed has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.57.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

