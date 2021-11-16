Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 242,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $66,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $56,751,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $51,246,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $44,619,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $34,836,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWIM opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Latham Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

Latham Group Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

