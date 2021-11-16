Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,848 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.45% of Vectrus worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vectrus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vectrus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vectrus by 7.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vectrus in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vectrus by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

