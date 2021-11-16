Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.98

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 3411662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L.

