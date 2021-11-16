NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Gap Down to $58.46

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.46, but opened at $56.03. NorthWestern shares last traded at $56.11, with a volume of 5,759 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after acquiring an additional 784,886 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 48,678.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 641,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,755,000 after purchasing an additional 640,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,314,000 after purchasing an additional 449,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 33.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after buying an additional 421,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NorthWestern by 111.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after buying an additional 375,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

