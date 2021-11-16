Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 442,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 17,106,074 shares.The stock last traded at $24.01 and had previously closed at $25.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCLH. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 39.0% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 212,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 59,451 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 125.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 48,016 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 336,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 241,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

