NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang Sells 33,489 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 33,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $275,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NG opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
