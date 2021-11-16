NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang Sells 33,489 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 33,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $275,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NG opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 256,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,307 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

