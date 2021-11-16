Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for approximately 2.7% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after buying an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after buying an additional 439,189 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9,466.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 224,445 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.57. The company had a trading volume of 21,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,019. The company has a market cap of $184.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average is $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

