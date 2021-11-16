NuCypher Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. NuCypher has a market cap of $595.64 million and $166.09 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001441 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00048091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00224031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010465 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,335,607,654 coins and its circulating supply is 695,250,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

