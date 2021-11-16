Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.90 Million Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 597.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

In other news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

