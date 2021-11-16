Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 253,348 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,458,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 253,348 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.34 million, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLX. Piper Sandler lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

