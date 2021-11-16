Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:NXC opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $19.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.94.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
