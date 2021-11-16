Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 33,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 40,461 shares.The stock last traded at $15.15 and had previously closed at $15.09.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $157,000.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

