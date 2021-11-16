NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) Short Interest Up 356.0% in October

NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 356.0% from the October 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NUVM opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. NuVim has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
NuVim Company Profile
See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for NuVim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.