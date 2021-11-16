NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $233.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.84.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Argus began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,230,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,723 shares of company stock valued at $35,219,787 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,895 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $217,011,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $140,874,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,832,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $368,899,000 after acquiring an additional 655,524 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,146. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $147.07 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

