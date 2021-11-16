O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 585 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $166.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $492.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $113.56 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

