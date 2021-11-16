Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Market Cap of $315.83 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $315.83 million and $49.68 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.