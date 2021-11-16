Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 25.71.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 9.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 14.58. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 9.05 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

