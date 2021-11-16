Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 26.29.

Shares of OTLY opened at 9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 14.58. Oatly Group has a one year low of 9.05 and a one year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

