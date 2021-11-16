Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Insider Murray Steele Purchases 129,396 Shares

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) insider Murray Steele purchased 129,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £69,873.84 ($91,290.62).

LON:OAP3 opened at GBX 49 ($0.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £214.59 million and a P/E ratio of 5.70. Octopus Apollo VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.40 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50 ($0.65). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Octopus Apollo VCT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.98%. Octopus Apollo VCT’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

