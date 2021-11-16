OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Director David E. Rainbolt Purchases 3,000 Shares

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGE. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

