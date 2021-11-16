Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Short Interest Update

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the October 14th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of Old Mutual stock remained flat at $$1.25 during trading on Tuesday. Old Mutual has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Mutual in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

