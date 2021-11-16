Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will post $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. Olympic Steel posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,257.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year earnings of $9.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $10.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $272.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,224 shares of company stock valued at $113,980. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

