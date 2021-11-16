Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Issues Earnings Results

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:ONDS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. 17,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,318. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. Ondas has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $16.00.
In other news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Ondas Company Profile
Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.
See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.