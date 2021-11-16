Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Issues Earnings Results

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ONDS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. 17,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,318. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. Ondas has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

In other news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ondas by 38.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ondas by 15.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ondas in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

