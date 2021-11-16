OneWater Marine (ONEW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $750.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $62,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,041 shares of company stock worth $988,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth $1,102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

ONEW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

