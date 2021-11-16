Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Increased to C$131.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lowered Onex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.00.

OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $75.33 on Monday. Onex has a 52 week low of $51.19 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.3161 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.68%.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

