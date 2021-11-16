Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Raised to C$121.00 at Scotiabank

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC cut shares of Onex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.00.

OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $75.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average of $72.14. Onex has a 1 year low of $51.19 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.3161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Onex’s payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

Onex Company Profile

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

