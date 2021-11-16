Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$121.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ONEX has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Onex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Onex from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE:ONEX opened at C$94.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$91.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$89.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion and a PE ratio of 4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.36. Onex has a 52-week low of C$66.22 and a 52-week high of C$98.58.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

