OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Short Interest Update

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the October 14th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.29. 460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,199. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $201.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

