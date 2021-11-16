Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Sells C$823,459.83 in Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 11,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.64, for a total value of C$823,459.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,816 shares in the company, valued at C$5,066,642.55.

Gordon Allan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Gordon Allan Davies sold 99,280 shares of Open Text stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.52, for a total value of C$7,100,149.38.

Shares of TSE:OTEX opened at C$64.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of C$54.62 and a 12 month high of C$69.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.66. The company has a market cap of C$17.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.67.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

