OpenDAO Price Hits $1.94 on Exchanges (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00049019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.98 or 0.00224275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010507 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.