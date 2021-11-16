OpenOcean (OOE) Market Cap Achieves $79.84 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. OpenOcean has a market cap of $79.84 million and $1.69 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000906 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00066336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00069542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00092840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,355.38 or 1.00940834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.54 or 0.06922430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars.

