Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,230 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 5.5% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $93,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.50. The company had a trading volume of 28,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,395,621. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.