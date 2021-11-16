Origin Dollar (OUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $9.05 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $9.05 million and $52,740.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00069182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00072782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00094757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,159.40 or 0.99703552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.69 or 0.07037180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

