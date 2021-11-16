OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Get OSI Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

OSIS opened at $96.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average of $96.82. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $84.29 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,881. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,147 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in OSI Systems by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,431,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,543 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.