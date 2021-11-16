Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Holdings Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OR opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,366.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,701.70%.

OR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

