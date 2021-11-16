Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 274,900 shares, a growth of 343.4% from the October 14th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
OSMT opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $122.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.35. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $6.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.
Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.