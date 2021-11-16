Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 274,900 shares, a growth of 343.4% from the October 14th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

OSMT opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $122.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.35. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. Research analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.