Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of Overstock.com worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSTK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,723,000 after buying an additional 233,674 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 8.0% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,386,000 after buying an additional 47,068 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at $2,344,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 22.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,987,000 after buying an additional 46,263 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $400,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,347 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $106.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.32. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.