Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OXBC stock remained flat at $$32.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. 33 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.21. Oxford Bank has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $32.97.

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oxford Bank Company Profile

Oxford Bank Corp. (Michigan) engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans; business savings, checking, and loans; and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

