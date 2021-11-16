Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OXBC stock remained flat at $$32.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. 33 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.21. Oxford Bank has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $32.97.

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oxford Bank Corp. (Michigan) engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans; business savings, checking, and loans; and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

