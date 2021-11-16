Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) PT Raised to GBX 2,600

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,300 ($30.05) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 31.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,410.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,318.62.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

