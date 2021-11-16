Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 68.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 562,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $25,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 258.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of CALF stock opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.59.

