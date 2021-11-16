Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 38 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $77,504,021 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $681.88. 41,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,087,336. The company has a market cap of $302.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $475.84 and a one year high of $690.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $629.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.