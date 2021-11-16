Pacifica Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 79.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. 126,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,884. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

