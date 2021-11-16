Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.5% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $212.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,379. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.81 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.92.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

