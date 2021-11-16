Pacifica Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4,287.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,861 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 2.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Applied Materials by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.14.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average is $135.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.58 and a 1-year high of $158.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

