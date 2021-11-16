Pacifica Partners Inc. Makes New $704,000 Investment in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,978,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,714,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,648,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,977,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,662,000. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMAT stock traded down 0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 4.41. 64,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,564,641. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Meta Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of 0.52 and a 52-week high of 21.76.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Meta Materials Profile

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

