Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 115.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after buying an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after buying an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after buying an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,430,000. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,065,406. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,419 shares of company stock worth $745,491. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.