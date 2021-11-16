Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.78.

SHOP traded up $46.56 on Tuesday, reaching $1,703.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,436. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $880.00 and a 12-month high of $1,704.39. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,451.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,413.14. The company has a market cap of $212.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.