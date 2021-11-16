Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTVE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

PTVE opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,926,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,201,000 after acquiring an additional 61,207 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,080,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,089,000 after acquiring an additional 330,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,437,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after acquiring an additional 119,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,017,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,156,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,995,000 after purchasing an additional 155,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

