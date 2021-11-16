PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,040 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.21% of PacWest Bancorp worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PACW opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

